Del. Drug, Mental Health Provider Opens Ch. 11 For Sale

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Facing triple-damage False Claims Act suits, inmate and patient damage claims and defaults on some of its more-than $50 million debt, Delaware's largest outpatient drug and mental health care provider sought Chapter 11 protection late Monday, aiming for a bankruptcy-shielded sale of the businesses. The move by Connections Community Support Programs Inc. came days after the filing of the third in a series of lawsuits by Delaware and federal agencies alleging bogus billing practices and violations of the Controlled Substances Act. Robert D. Katz, CCSP's chief restructuring officer and managing director of EisnerAmper LLP's financial advisory services group, said CCSP's services...

