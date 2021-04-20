Canadian Pot Co. CannTrust Secures $17.8M DIP Financing

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Embattled Canadian cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it has secured a 22.5 million Canadian dollar ($17.8 million) credit facility that, if approved by an Ontario court, will enable the company to operate as a debtor in possession as it works to restructure and wrap up shareholder litigation. CannTrust, which filed for protection under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act in March 2020, said Cortland Credit Lending Corp. agreed to extend the 12-month credit facility, with an option to extend for another 12 months. The loan is secured by a first-ranking security interest over all assets of CannTrust, the company...

