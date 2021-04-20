Chancery Nixes Dyal Capital-Owl Rock Tie-up Injunction

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Sixth Street Partners Management Co. lost a battle Tuesday to block Dyal Capital Management's $12.5 billion merger with Owl Rock Capital, after a Delaware vice chancellor branded its preliminary injunction motion as an unsupportable bid to force an undervalued Dyal sell-back of its stake in Sixth Street. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, ruling after a hearing on March 24, found that Sixth Street's suit and a similar, unsuccessful action by Golub Capital in New York "were part and parcel of a calculated effort to 'muck up'" the Owl Rock transaction and create pressure for the buyout. Dyal, a multifaceted holding of...

