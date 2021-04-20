Dems Urge Barrett To Recuse From Donor Privacy Law Case

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A group of key congressional Democrats has urged U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to recuse herself from ruling on a California law requiring nonprofits to disclose their largest donors to tax authorities, arguing she must step back because a plaintiff's corporate sibling spent more than $1 million to support her confirmation. The Democrats told Justice Barrett she should not help decide the challenge brought by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation, a conservative group backed by the Koch family. The letter, released Tuesday and dated April 16, was signed by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Richard Blumenthal of...

