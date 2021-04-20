Associate Bonus Announcements Continue To Trickle In

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The list of law firms that have announced special bonuses for associates this spring has topped 65 and continues to grow, with two more large firms announcing they will reward associates with up to $64,000 as of Tuesday. Reed Smith LLP and Allen & Overy LLP are the latest to match the prevailing associate bonus scale first set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in March, which includes bonuses of between $12,000 and $64,000 distributed in two lump sums during the year, the firms announced. The bonuses are in addition to any annual bonuses the law firms typically hand out to...

