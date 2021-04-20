Associate Atty Hiring Down 'Dramatically' In 2020, Report Says

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Law firms hired "dramatically fewer" associates in 2020, down nearly 50% from the year before, according to an attrition report released Tuesday by the NALP Foundation for Law Career Research and Education. The NALP Foundation's Update on Associate Attrition report took in data from 126 participating American and Canadian law firms, which noted that the 2,772 associate attorneys hired in 2020 was down significantly from the 4,956 hired in 2019. And more were lateral hires than entry-level hires, according to a summary of the report. "Overall, lateral associates represented 60% of all 2020 associate hires among participating firms, an increase from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS