Virus Dims Job Prospects For Recent Law Grads, ABA Finds

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing economic toll appeared to negatively hit the job prospects of the 2020 graduating law school class, with a larger percentage of graduates either unemployed or struggling to find work compared to their counterparts in the previous graduating class, according to data released Tuesday by the American Bar Association. About 8.3% of 2020 graduates were either unemployed or seeking work in March, compared to 6.4% of 2019 graduates nearly 10 months after their graduation, according to the data released by the ABA's accrediting body, the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar. Of the...

