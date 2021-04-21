Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GSK Engages In Systemic Age Discrimination, Suit Says

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline LLC pushes older workers out and seeks to replace them with younger employees, according to a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court by an ex-sales director who says she was fired because she is a woman over 55.

In a suit filed Tuesday, Jennifer Rittenhouse said GSK violated the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Pennsylvania civil rights law when it fired her after she declined to take a voluntary buyout and the company installed a younger and less experienced male employee in her position.

Her suit also takes aim at more...

