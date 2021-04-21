EPA Asked To Ban Pesticide After Species Harm Report

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva called on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban the commonly used pesticide malathion after officials released a draft assessment that found it is a threat to the existence of 78 species. Grijalva's call for a ban on malathion came after the Tuesday release of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's draft biological opinion on the threat the pesticide could cause to Endangered Species Act-protected species. Environmentalists quickly blasted the draft as insufficient. "The Biden administration has a chance here to pull an indefensible product out of circulation, protect dozens of species that otherwise have...

