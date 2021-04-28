Pharma Cos. Can Expect Harsh Antitrust Scrutiny From Biden

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- As he reaches his 100th day in office, President Joe Biden has thus far made good on his campaign promise to intensify antitrust scrutiny in the pharmaceutical sector. Prior to his inauguration, Biden had pledged to direct federal antitrust enforcers to prioritize their focus on the pharmaceutical industry, including a call for a retrospective of all mergers during the Trump administration for evidence of increased market concentration, higher consumer prices and anticompetitive conduct.[1] Recently, the Federal Trade Commission announced the formation of an international working group to study the competitive effects of pharmaceutical mergers and to coordinate prospective merger analysis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS