Alsup Scolds Bernstein Litowitz Over Symantec 'Spectacle'

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz should have avoided the "spectacle" of hiring the former deputy CEO of its own client in the midst of a massive investor class action against Symantec Corp., U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Tuesday. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP is representing SEB Investment Management AB, the lead plaintiff of a certified class of investors suing the cybersecurity company behind Norton Antivirus. The investors say Symantec Corp. and its board reported false quarterly revenues to protect executive bonuses. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP raised conflict of interest concerns in December, telling the court that Bernstein Litowitz surreptitiously hired...

