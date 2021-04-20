ABA Opposes PRO Act's 'Persuader' Provision

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association sent the leaders of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee a letter Tuesday urging them to cut from a proposed labor law overhaul language that would codify the so-called persuader rule. The attorney association said language in the Protecting the Right to Organize Act making lawyers disclose to the U.S. Department of Labor when they advise clients on fighting union drives would "undermine the confidential attorney-client relationship" by making attorneys report confidential information to the federal government, according to a copy provided to Law360. "We urge you and your colleagues to remove this provision from...

