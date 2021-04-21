Minister Defends 'Haircut' To Payouts For LC&F Investors

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 6:20 PM BST) -- Britain's City minister has defended a "haircut" to compensation offered to customers of collapsed minibond issuer London Capital & Finance through a government scheme, saying the state can't be seen to stand behind all risky investments in future. Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said in a parliamentary Treasury Committee meeting on Wednesday that while he wants to offer investors in LC&F their money back, he also needs to consider the burden on the taxpayer. The meeting comes the day after the government announced a £120 million ($167 million) compensation fund to former clients of LC&F. The collapse of the...

