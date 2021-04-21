Insurance Broker Sector To Study Workers' Mental Health

Irene Madongo By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Financial Services UK newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 5:00 PM BST) -- British insurance brokers launched a study on Wednesday into the state of mental health among the sector's workforce after the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey by the British Insurance Brokers' Association , the sector's trade body, was launched with Mental Health in Business — the association's provider or mental wellbeing facilities — and "Insurance Age," a publication focused on the broking community.The brokers' association said that many workers suffered from mental health problems during the COVID-19 pandemic. The trade body pointed to a study by the Chartered Insurance Institute, another professional body for the sector, which said that almost six in 10 professionals in the industry suffered from mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, during the crisis."The lack of good mental wellbeing is talked about as a hidden pandemic," the brokers' association said. "Before the COVID-19 crisis, we were already facing a mental health crisis, and the circumstances of the last year have tested the emotional and mental resilience of every one of us. The global pandemic changed ways of working, and physical or emotional health concerns have resulted in increased symptoms of poor mental wellbeing for many."The insurance sector announced measures to help policyholders with their cover as the pandemic took hold. Some companies gave car and home insurance clients flexibility with their policies The European Union 's top insurance regulator has also set out steps for the way it expects insurance brokers to handle customers during the pandemic. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said insurers should assess whether there is a risk that consumers could be treated unfairly when they might be buying products that no longer offer good value.--Editing by Joe Millis.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.