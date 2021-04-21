Holland & Knight Joins BigLaw's Special Bonus Action

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP is handing out special associate bonuses of up to $64,000 this year, making it the latest major U.S. firm to dole out extra cash rewards, Law360 learned Wednesday. The firm, which has more than 1,200 U.S. attorneys, confirmed to Law360 that it plans to hand out seniority-based bonuses matching the prevailing market scale established in March by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Holland & Knight will give a June bonus ranging from $4,500 to $24,000 and a November bonus of between $7,500 and $40,000. Associates must meet an annualized billable hours threshold to be eligible for a...

