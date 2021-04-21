Oil & Gas Services Co. Will Pay $2M For Emissions Violations

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania company that provides the oil and gas industry with water management services and pled guilty to 31 violations of the Clean Air Act for disabling emissions controls on its vehicles was sentenced to pay $2 million in fines. Select Energy Services Inc. subsidiary Rockwater Northeast LLC on Tuesday must also pay $12,400 in special assessments, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann ordered. The company pled guilty to 31 charges under the CAA over accusations it tampered with company trucks and installed defeat devices to get around emissions controls. According to prosecutors, the company also ensured that the trucks could pass...

