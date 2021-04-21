Pot Co. TerrAscend Picks Up Pa. Dispensaries In $70M Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Cannabis operator TerrAscend Corp. has announced that it has agreed to acquire three retail dispensaries in northeast Pennsylvania operating under Keystone Canna Remedies, in a $70 million deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. TerrAscend said in an announcement Tuesday that acquiring GuadCo LLC and KCR Holdings LLC will add retail dispensaries in Bethlehem, Allentown and Stroudsburg, complementing the company's existing retail footprint in the southeast region of the state. TerrAscend Executive Chairman Jason Wild said in a statement that Pennsylvania's medical cannabis market is a key focus for the company. "This transaction doubles our owned footprint to...

