Mass. Sens. Set Deadline For Federal Bench Applications

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' U.S. senators on Wednesday gave lawyers one more week to apply for a judgeship on the state's federal district court, which has three openings and last saw a new judge in 2014. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey said attorneys have until April 27 to submit applications to the lawmakers' vetting panel, which is chaired by former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner, who left the bench to work on issues including sentencing and mass incarceration. They said the extension gave more time after U.S. District Judge William G. Young said last month he would take senior status this summer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS