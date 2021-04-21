Justices Lean On Circuit Experience In Appellate Cost Fight

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett brought their recent circuit court experience to bear in oral arguments Wednesday in a dispute over $2 million in appellate bond premiums that could make defending against an appeal a riskier proposition. Wednesday's case, City of San Antonio et al. v. Hotels.com et al., deals with a thorny question of federal appellate procedure: how to award appellate costs. Such costs are typically standard amounts for filing fees, court reporter fees or the cost of preparing the record. But they can also include large sums like the $2 million award at issue in...

