Okla. Court Nixes $20M Atty Fees In Energy Royalties Row

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma trial court made the wrong choice when it used a contingency method to determine that lawyers in a class action over energy royalties should receive nearly $20 million in fees, the Sooner State's highest court has ruled. Trial courts in Oklahoma seeking to calculate a "reasonable" attorney fee in a class action have the option to use either an appropriate hourly rate or a percentage of the total award, the Oklahoma Supreme Court clarified on Tuesday. But in the dispute against Continental Resources Inc. over the alleged underpayment of oil and gas royalties, the trial court abused its discretion...

