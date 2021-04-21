Tesla GC Jumps To Luminar As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Automotive software company Luminar Technologies Inc. announced Wednesday that Tesla Inc.'s acting general counsel Alan Prescott will join the company as its new chief legal officer. California-based Luminar said Prescott, who has worked for some of the biggest names in the automotive industry, will be responsible for directing all of the company's legal operations. The company specializes in LIDAR, or light detection and ranging, hardware and software technology. "Luminar has pioneered safety-critical technology that will power our autonomous future. As someone who's dedicated my career to automotive safety and innovation, I'm looking forward to helping drive Luminar to the next level...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS