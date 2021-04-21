Veteran Coca-Cola Atty Replaces General Counsel

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola on Wednesday said it promoted one of its longtime in-house attorneys to general counsel to succeed Bradley Gayton, the top lawyer who started in the role less than a year ago. Monica Howard Douglas, who most recently was chief compliance officer and associate general counsel for the North America operating unit, is the Atlanta-based beverage giant's new senior vice president and general counsel, Coca-Cola said in an announcement. She immediately takes over for Gayton, who started working as general counsel there in September. Coca-Cola also said it has appointed Gayton to serve as a strategic consultant to Chairman and CEO...

