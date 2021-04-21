Senate Confirms Vanita Gupta As Associate AG

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general on a nearly party-line vote Wednesday, capping off a contentious fight that saw Republicans blast the civil rights attorney for her past support for decriminalizing drugs and shrinking police forces. Gupta, a veteran of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and leader of the National Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, was confirmed to the third-highest role at the DOJ on a 51-49 vote. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was the lone Republican to vote with the Democrats. Her confirmation comes a day after the Senate approved Lisa Monaco as...

