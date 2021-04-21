3 Firms Steer General Cannabis' $39.5M Buy Of Pot Retailer

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based cannabis company General Cannabis Corp. announced Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire the pot retail operator Trees in a $39.5 million deal steered by Fox Rothschild LLP, Hoban Law Group and Green Light Law Group. General Cannabis said in its announcement that the deal will give the company "a foundational retail platform from which to expand growth" and would make the company vertically integrated in Colorado. Trees operates a dispensary in Denver and two in Portland, with plans to open an additional dispensary in each city. Carl Williams, chairman of the board of General Cannabis, said in a statement...

