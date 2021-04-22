Judge Rips 'Gotcha Litigation Tactics' In US Steel Stock Row

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has criticized Jones Day and Levi & Korsinsky LLP for engaging in "'gotcha' litigation tactics" in a class action over declining U.S. Steel stock prices, denying a bid to sanction the company over a discovery delay. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon on Wednesday rejected a bid by investors to sanction United States Steel Corp. and several current and former executives because they allegedly took too long to complete privilege logs in the discovery portion of the case. Judge Bissoon appeared to use sarcasm when she called out the investors for asking her to sanction Jones Day-represented U.S....

