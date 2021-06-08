Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Hammered In Fed. Circ. For Seeking Witness Expenses

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The chief judge for the Federal Circuit took an attorney for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to task Tuesday for arguing that patent applicants who challenge the agency's decisions in district court have to pay its expert witness fees.

A three-judge panel was mulling the USPTO's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that prolific inventor Gilbert P. Hyatt, who sued the patent office for rejecting his patent applications, did not have to pay the over $500,000 the office spent on expert witnesses. The judge found that the USPTO wrongly rejected some of his applications, although the Federal Circuit vacated that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!