2 UK Steel Pension Advice Firms Declared In Default

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 2:06 PM BST) -- Two firms of advisers that guided savers in the British Steel Pension Scheme are among a raft of businesses that have been declared in default, according to the U.K.'s compensation fund. Bartholomew Hawkins Ltd. and Mansion Park Ltd. are in default, meaning they are not able to pay claims against them, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said. The companies were among 11 declared in default in March, paving the way for claimants to get payouts from the lifeboat fund. "We are reaching out to consumers to let them know that compensation may be available if they have suffered losses due to...

