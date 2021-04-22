EU Greenlights Sustainable Finance Reporting Rules

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 2:31 PM BST) -- The European Union's executive arm has adopted plans for a common language for investors in green-friendly projects and proposals to strengthen the climate reports that businesses file, in a package of rules designed to improve sustainable investment. The EU Taxonomy Climate Delegated Act, which seeks to clarify which economic activities contribute most to meeting the bloc's green objectives, won backing from the European Commission on Wednesday. The objectives include rapid decarbonization of energy systems, large-scale renovation of existing buildings and developing cleaner public and private transport. The Act creates a common language for investors when they invest in projects that are environmentally...

