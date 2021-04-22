UK Adds Home-Working Rules To Money Market Regulation

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 4:48 PM BST) -- The Bank of England has set out measures to modernize Britain's money market sector with guidelines that allow traders to work from home because of COVID-19 lockdowns, promote diversity among market participants and safeguard electronic trades. Britain's central bank said on Wednesday that it has updated the U.K. Money Markets Code, which sets out best practice for securities lending. First published in 2017, the guidelines have been revamped by the BoE's Money Market Committee after consultations with market participants — banks, asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds. The committee is a senior-level forum for market participants and the relevant U.K....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS