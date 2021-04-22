Motor Personal Injury Claims Fall 31% In Year Of Lockdown

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 3:09 PM BST) -- The number of personal injury claims from road accidents dropped 31% in the first quarter of 2021 from the same period a year ago, according to government statistics published on Thursday, as coronavirus lockdowns forced people to stay at home. The number of motor accident injury claims fell from 157,000 in the first three months of 2020, to just over 107,000 in the same period of this year. The figures reflect the impact of government stay-at-home orders over the past year, according to the Association of Consumer Support Organisations, a trade body for claimant groups. "The fall this year continues a...

