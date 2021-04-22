Insurance Chief Can't Appeal Fraud Verdict, But Ex-Wife Can

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 5:37 PM BST) -- A former insurance company boss convicted of conspiring to defraud his ex-employer out of millions of pounds was refused permission to challenge his seven-year sentence by a London appeals court on Thursday. The Court of Appeal dismissed a renewed application by former DAS U.K. Holdings Ltd. CEO Paul Asplin to appeal his 2018 conviction for conspiring with his wife and another DAS director to funnel money out of the insurer for their own benefit, calling his grounds "unarguable." Asplin argued the trial judge wrongly rejected an application to stay the indictment as an abuse of process and deprived his defense of...

