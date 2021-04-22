Troutman Pepper Announces New Bonuses And Raises

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper will pay its associates special bonuses for work during the pandemic and give those in smaller markets a raise, the firm confirmed Thursday. The firm is the latest to dole out bonuses on the market scale, sending an extra $4,500 to $24,000 to associates' bank accounts in July and another $7,500 to $40,000 in January 2022, according to a Wednesday bonus memo. Troutman Pepper has a four-tiered system for associate compensation based on what city they are located in. But all associates who billed at least 1,950 hours over the past 12 months preceding the bonus will be eligible,...

