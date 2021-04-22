Fla. High Court Snuffs Out Recreational Pot Proposal

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday struck a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana, finding that the proposed ballot summary is misleading because it tells voters that the constitutional amendment would "permit" possession of marijuana without mentioning potential criminal liability under federal law. In a 5-2 decision, the high court said the word "permit" in the ballot summary affirmatively misleads voters into thinking that the measure would remove all criminal and civil liability and does not note that marijuana is still illegal under federal law. "Because the summary affirmatively conceals the possibility that an individual could be prosecuted for conduct...

