Saudi Fintech Tamara Raises $110M In Series A Round

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Buy-now, pay-later platform Tamara said Thursday it raised $110 million in its Series A funding round, which the Saudi Arabia-based company said was the largest such fundraise in the Middle East and North Africa region. Tamara said the financing will go toward expanding its business across the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. Founded last year, Tamara offers a buy-now, pay-later service that works with brands such as home improvement store SACO, e-commerce business Nejree and cosmetics brand Nice One, according to the announcement. The Shariah-compliant service gives customers the option to...

