Footnotes, Eye-Popping Fee Bids Among Judges' 'Pet Peeves'

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- California federal judges shared their attorney pet peeves during a class action law forum Thursday, warning counsel to go easy on the footnotes and expressing concerns about a push by class counsel for "enormous" fee awards, which one judge said "make my eyes pop out of my head." The comments came in a virtual discussion with U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman of California's Northern District and U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips of the state's Central District during the third annual Western Alliance Bank Class Action Law Forum, hosted by the University of San Diego School of Law. Judge Freeman said her biggest pet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS