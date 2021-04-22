Simpson Leads EQT To €15.6B Tech, Health Care PE Fund

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Swedish private equity firm EQT AB, guided by Simpson Thacher, said Thursday that it has wrapped up its latest investment vehicle after securing €15.6 billion ($18.7 billion) from limited partners, with plans to target opportunities in sectors like health care and technology. The fund, billed as EQT IX, represents the firm's first "key fund closing" since EQT held an initial public offering in Stockholm back in 2019, according to a statement. The fund was launched in January 2020 and is already as much as 45% invested. The fund targets deals in Europe and the U.S., with a particular focus on health...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS