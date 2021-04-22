Minn. High Court Says Enviro Study Of Gas Plant Not Needed

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Minnesota's highest court ruled in a 6-1 decision that state regulators weren't required to conduct an environmental review of utility Minnesota Power's agreements with an out-of-state affiliate for the construction and operation of a power plant on Wisconsin soil. In the divided decision Wednesday, the majority reversed a lower appellate court's ruling that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission should have conducted an environmental review before approving Minnesota Power's request to help fund the construction of a $700 million gas-fired power plant, called the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, or NTEC, across the border in Wisconsin. The state high court said MPUC's approvals...

