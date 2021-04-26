The Domestic Landscape For US Border Carbon Adjustments

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Biden-Harris administration plans to employ trade policy as part of its whole-of-government approach to mitigate climate change and create new green jobs in the U.S. One tool that features prominently is the border carbon adjustment. The Biden-Harris campaign platform stated that the administration will impose carbon adjustment fees or quotas on carbon-intensive goods from countries that are failing to meet their climate and environmental obligations, and explicitly repeated this pledge in its Made in America campaign plan.[1] Policymakers in Washington and other global capitals are regularly debating the virtues and imperfections of border carbon adjustments. How a border carbon adjustment...

