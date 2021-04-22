Calif. Legislator Rob Bonta Confirmed As New State AG

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Democratic Assembly Member Rob Bonta was confirmed as California's next attorney general by the state Legislature on Thursday, according to a tweet from the Bay Area lawmaker, who has a history of advocating for criminal justice reform and tougher environmental regulations. The state Assembly backed Bonta 62-0, while the Senate voted 29-6 in favor of his confirmation. Bonta is the first Filipino American in the position, which was held by Xavier Becerra until he was sworn in as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month. "Thank you colleagues for your confidence and votes to confirm me...

