GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A panel of dealmakers said activity for special purpose acquisition companies will rebound once accounting and related questions raised by regulators are resolved, and Coca-Cola promoted one of its longtime in-house attorneys to succeed its outgoing top lawyer, Bradley Gayton. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. SPAC Activity Isn't Going Away, Panel Predicts Despite headwinds that are chilling the once red-hot market for special purpose acquisition companies, a panel of dealmakers on Thursday predicted that activity will rebound once accounting and related questions raised by regulators are resolved. Lawyers, accountants...

