Pa. Judge Trims Ex-Cracker Barrel Worker's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge on Thursday trimmed an age discrimination suit launched by a former Cracker Barrel employee, finding that the ex-manager has showed enough evidence that his success running a Cracker Barrel location suggests the chain's decision to demote him was "pretextual." In a 27-page opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynne A. Sitarski said that David Seiple's evidence of improved metrics at the Cracker Barrel location that fell under his purview raises a jury question around the true reason for his demotion and found that the store must face Seiple's disparate treatment claim in regards to his demotion. "Plaintiff has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS