House GOP Calls On Biden To Revive Green Trade Deal Talks

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee have pressed the Biden administration to salvage the lapsed negotiations for a trade deal removing duties on environmental goods used in clean energy, wastewater treatment and air pollution control products. The lawmakers petitioned U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday to resume talks for an Environmental Goods Agreement, saying that cutting tariffs on U.S. environmental products would strengthen U.S. manufacturing and create domestic jobs. "The United States has a tremendous opportunity to lead the resumption and prompt completion of EGA negotiations, creating more U.S. jobs and reducing emissions worldwide," they wrote on...

