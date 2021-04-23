NLRB Says Mining Co. Canned Officer Over 'Union Business'

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ordered a mining company to rehire a union officer fired for participating during work hours in a former colleague's unemployment hearing, citing the employer's admission that it fired the worker for conducting "union business" on company time. The board on Wednesday affirmed an administrative law judge's ruling that Lhoist North America of Alabama violated federal labor law by firing worker Desilynn Avery, saying its claim that Avery violated a rule against taking personal phone calls was a smokescreen for anti-union bias. "The [company] did discharge one temporary employee for multiple instances of using a cellphone...

