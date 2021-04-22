Maine Pot Cos. See Residency Rule Challenge Nixed, For Now

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A group of Maine marijuana businesses can take another crack at their bid to bar out-of-state parties from the state's cannabis industry, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, while dismissing the group's active claims against Maine officials. The court granted trade group United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine leave to amend its complaint, saying it would not prejudice the Maine regulators named as defendants or the parties-in-interest, which include Wellness Connection, a Maine company with ties to cannabis giant Acreage Holdings Inc. But U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen also found that the group's principle claim — that Maine regulators were...

