Italian Police Bust Investment Scam Used To Launder €9.6M

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 3:39 PM BST) -- European enforcement authorities have wrapped up a multi-million euro investment scam whose victims made initial gains before losing all their capital after being lured to make bigger investments, according to the European Union's agency for coordinating criminal justice. Eurojust said that Italian police shut down a scheme used to launder €9.6 million ($12 million), and also to defraud more than 100 Italian victims for a total of at least €1.3 million through a website. More people in other European countries may also have fallen for the scam, which operated via a market-listed German investment company that was registered in Cyprus, Eurojust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS