Postmasters Get Wrongful Fraud Convictions Quashed

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 4:52 PM BST) -- Thirty-nine sub-postmasters wrongfully prosecuted by the Post Office had their criminal convictions for fraud, theft and false accounting overturned on Friday, reversing one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice in recent history. The Court of Appeal concluded the convictions going back up to 10 years were an "affront to the public conscience," because they relied on evidence from a faulty Post Office computer system that caused financial shortfalls in the postmasters' branch accounts. Handing down the decision, Judge Timothy Holroyde said the Post Office knew there were serious issues about the reliability of its Horizon IT system and had a "clear...

