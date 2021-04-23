Fugitive Can't Appeal Conviction For £57M Carousel Tax Fraud

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- A fugitive retailer cannot appeal his 12-year sentence for his part in a £56.5 million ($78.4 million) carousel value added tax and money laundering fraud, an English appeals court said on Friday. Court of Appeal Judge Adrian Fulford denied Adam Umerji permission to appeal his conviction in absentia for conspiring to cheat HM Revenue & Customs out of millions of pounds in a so-called carousel fraud, describing the application as "a flagrant abuse of the court's process." Carousel fraud exploits a flaw in the design of VAT. If a series of companies engaged in the supply chain simply move goods around,...

