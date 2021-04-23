Minn. House OKs PPP Cap, Expanded Combined Reporting

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota bill that would provide a capped tax exclusion for Paycheck Protection Program loans and expand the state's combined reporting regime to include foreign corporations with global intangible low-taxed income was narrowly approved by the state House of Representatives. The House approved the bill by a 68-66 vote Thursday, largely along party lines; all Republicans and two representatives from the Democratic Farmer Labor party voted against the bill. Under the bill, Minnesota would offer taxpayers a deduction of up to $350,000 for expenses paid by each forgiven PPP loan they received, and a subtraction of up to $10,200 in unemployment...

