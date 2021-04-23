W&C, Fried Frank Drive $7.1B Panasonic-Blue Yonder Deal

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 11:20 AM EDT) -- Japanese electronics giant Panasonic, advised by White & Case, will acquire the remaining stake in private equity-backed supply chain solutions company Blue Yonder, guided by Fried Frank, that it does not already own in a deal valued at roughly $7.1 billion, including debt, the companies said Friday. The deal sees Panasonic Corp. paying $5.6 billion for an additional 80% stake in Blue Yonder, with selling shareholders including New Mountain Capital LLC and funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc., according to a statement. Previously, Panasonic owned a stake of about 20% in Blue Yonder. Including repayment of outstanding debt, the deal is...

