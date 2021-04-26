Female, Minority Attys Face 'Brunt' Of COVID-19's Effects

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- The pandemic generally caused no disruption to the productivity levels of lawyers, but that persistent efficiency masks the increasing stress and pressure many attorneys — particularly women and racial minorities — are feeling, according to an American Bar Association report published Monday. Based on a survey of more than 4,200 ABA members, the report is the largest assessment of the experiences of U.S. lawyers during the health crisis, according to the association. The findings show that a significant segment of lawyers are feeling more overwhelmed than they did a year ago, given factors including increased obligations at home coupled with unchanged...

